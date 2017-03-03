Thinx’s new 100% organic tampons sold out in less than 24 hours

That’s right: Period panty brand Thinx is, uh, expanding beyond just selling period-proof panties and activewear. Its latest product is an “organic AF” biodegradable, cotton tampon that comes in Regular and Super. (The Super tampons are not yet sold out.) Each box costs $6 and includes eight tampons. And in June, Thinx is coming out with a reusable tampon applicator, so your period can truly be waste-free. Here’s a look at the packaging, which seems fitting in more ways than one: