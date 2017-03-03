These brain scans show how dying is very personal

One of my colleagues shared this tweet in our Slack channel and it was a big hit (as far as Friday afternoon Slack activity goes). Researchers at the University of Western Ontario have released a study that looked at the brain activity of four patients at the time of clinical death. What’s fascinating is that their EEG activity stopped at different times—up to 10 minutes before the heart stopped beating. But in one case, some electrical activity was still recorded even after the heart had stopped. The study’s authors say they weren’t sure why. Discover magazine has more on the study. Check it out here.