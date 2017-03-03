Non-media company Facebook is stepping up its search for TV shows

The company that Mark Zuckerberg used to insist isn’t a media company is on the hunt for new TV shows—and it’s taking pitches. According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook is soliciting ideas for TV-like video programming, scripted and unscripted, spanning a number of genres. Of particular interest are weekly shows with episodes running up to 30 minutes each. As Digiday reported earlier this week, some news publishers are upset that Facebook doesn’t appear interested in hard-news content. Read more on that here.
