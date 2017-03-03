2-Day shipping to the moon? Blue Origin wants to be a lunar delivery service

Hot on the heels of SpaceX announcing that it will soon be offering two lucky—and wealthy—space tourists a cruise around the moon, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos announced that he would be be launching an Amazon-like service shipping supplies, experiments, and crew to the Moon by 2020. Bezos believes that by that time, we should begin building a lunar colony and his delivery service will be crucial to getting the necessary materials there.
