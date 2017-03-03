So much for that iPhone USB-C rumor

Don’t get your hopes up for an iPhone with USB-C instead of a Lightning port. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next iPhone will support fast charging from USB-C power adapters , but the phone itself will still use Lightning. Kuo’s claim refutes an earlier Wall Street Journal story that suggested Apple would drop the Lightning port in favor of the open USB-C standard.

Kuo’s claim seems more plausible, as it would mirror the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which supports Lightning-to-USB-C cables for fast charging and USB 3.0 transfer speeds. And as John Gruber points out, the timing for a switch doesn’t seem right with Apple now mass-producing Lightning earbuds and using Lightning on its AirPod charging case. It seems the notion of a single accessory ecosystem that works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac—not to mention non-Apple devices—will have to wait. That’s too bad.