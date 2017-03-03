Guess who just helped themselves to a nice big piece of Snapchat?

Comcast’s NBCUniversal invested $500 million in Snap Inc. yesterday during its initial public offering of stock. Citing sources, CNBC reported the news this morning, calling it “strategic investment and partnership.” It’s not all that surprising: NBCU has shown an obsessive interest in reaching younger consumers and a willingness to spread money around to achieve those aims. Late last year, it doubled down on its investment in BuzzFeed with another $200 million.