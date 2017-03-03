Here’s SXSW’s response to the backlash over its immigration clause

Austin’s South by Southwest festival is in damage control mode after a musician tweeted a screenshot of a clause in its performance contract that gives it broad discretion to notify U.S. immigration authorities if performers misbehave. In a statement, festival CEO Roland Swenson affirmed SXSW’s opposition to President Trump’s immigration ban and said organizers have never had to report an international artist to immigration authorities.
“Language governing SXSW’s ability to protect a showcase has been in the artist Performance Agreement for many years. It is, and always was intended to be, a safeguard to provide SXSW with a means to respond to an act that does something truly egregious, such as disobeying our rules about pyrotechnics on stage, starting a brawl in a club, or causing serious safety issues.”
