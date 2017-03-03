NASA just released a crazy amount of software you can use for free

The agency has released its 2017-2018 software catalog, which includes code for everything from drones, to data and image processing, to health and medicine, to propulsion, reports TechCrunch. All software is completely free and without any royalty or copyright fees. Announcing the software release Steve Jurczyk, associate administrator for NASA‘s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) in Washington, said:
“The software catalog is our way of supporting the innovation economy by granting access to tools used by today’s top aerospace professionals to entrepreneurs, small businesses, academia and industry. Access to these software codes has the potential to generate tangible benefits that create American jobs, earn revenue and save lives.”