Uber drivers must pass a basic English skills test, U.K. court rules

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The ride-hailing company has just lost its lawsuit against Transport for London in which it sought to fight a TfL rule that would require all Uber drivers to pass an English language test to prove they had basic English skills, reports Bloomberg. Before the court judgment, Uber called the TfL rule “irrational” and said it could affect as many as 40% of its drivers in London. 

