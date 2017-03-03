advertisement
One bitcoin is now worth more than an ounce of gold

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

A single unit of the digital cryptocurrency closed at $1,268 on Thursday, while one ounce of gold closed at $1,233, making this the first time ever one bitcoin is worth more than one ounce of gold, reports the BBC

