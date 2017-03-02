Jeff Sessions didn’t recall anything, but he recused himself anyway

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will not participate in any investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. The announcement during a press conference today comes less than a day after a Washington Post report revealed that Sessions spoke to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year, information he failed to disclose during his Senate confirmation hearings.



“I did share with White House counsel … that I intend to recuse myself this afternoon,” Sessions said. “They don’t know the ethics rules. Most people don’t, but when you evaluate the rules, I feel like I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in.”

Earlier today, President Trump expressed his support for Sessions, claiming he had “total” confidence in him.