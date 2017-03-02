50 million people now pay for Spotify 

Despite the ever-growing competition, Spotify is checking off another milestone this afternoon: The music streaming service now has 50 million paying subscribers. That means that Spotify has about half of the music subscription market, which hit 100 million total subscribers earlier this year. Apple Music follows with about 20 million subscribers, while new entrants like Tidal, SoundCloud, YouTube Red, and Amazon Music Unlimited are all fighting for a subscriber count worth bragging about. Spotify, which is a freemium service, boasts 100 million listeners overall.