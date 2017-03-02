Uber has a pretty lame excuse for not signing the “friend of the court” brief in support of a transgender student

As we reported this morning, 53 companies from Apple and Airbnb to Yelp and Zendesk, signed the “friend of the court” brief today in support of Gavin Grimm, who is fighting for the right to use the boys’ room at his school in Virginia. Missing from the list of signatories were some high-profile names such as Uber, Facebook, and Google. The latter two declined to comment when contacted by Politico‘s Morning Tech newsletter. Uber’s excuse: “it wanted to sign but didn’t because it missed the deadline.”