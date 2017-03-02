Blame a typo for that Amazon Web Services outage that wreaked havoc across the internet

Amazon has offered more details on the AWS service disruption that affected large swaths of the internet on Tuesday. The company posted a dense, five-paragraph explanation on its website. Have a look at it if you dare—it’s loaded with technobabble terms like “PUT request” and “S3 subsystem.” An astute security editor from ZDNet picked up on the fact that Amazon basically attributed the problem to commands that were incorrectly inputted—also known as human error.