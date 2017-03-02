Timberland gets eco-friendly with a collection made from plastic bottles

Timberland is partnering with Thread, a Certified B Corp, that is transforming plastic bottles from the streets and canals of Haiti into fabric. Timberland is using this recycled material in a collection of T-shirts, shoes, and bags that is launching today. Each yard of fabric made will be tracked from bottle collection to manufacture to ensure total transparency.
The project is eco-friendly, but it is also community-oriented, as it creates job opportunities for more than 1,300 Haitian people to collection the bottles littering their streets.