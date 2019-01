Alterre , a New York-based shoe startup, has just launched a line of modular shoes. You can buy shoe bases–platform heels, sandals, pumps–and dozens of straps to create hundreds of different combinations of different looks.

The brand is eco-friendly, allowing women to change their looks frequently without a lot of waste. But they’re also popular with women who travel a lot and want shoes that match different outfits without creating too much bulk.

