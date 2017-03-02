Read the “friend of the court” brief from tech giants supporting transgender student Gavin Grimm

Dozens of tech giants—from Apple and Airbnb to Yelp and Zendesk—joined a “friend of the court” brief today in support of Gavin Grimm, the Virginia high school student at the center of a legal fight over the use of school bathrooms by transgender students. The court filing was announced today by Human Rights Campaign, which said the 53 companies represent more than 1.3 million employees and $613 billion in revenue. Read the full document here.