Here’s how Snap’s IPO measures up against some of the great tech stock debuts

By Christopher Zara

There’s a new ticker symbol in town. When the bell rings at the New York Stock Exchange this morning, Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., will start trading at $17 a share. At an estimated valuation of $24 billion, the millennial-focused messaging app ranks among some of the all-time great tech IPOs in recent history—dwarfed only by Facebook in 2012 and Alibaba in 2014.

