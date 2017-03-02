advertisement
Netflix doesn’t want you to chill—it wants you to get off your butt and work out

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has released a detailed guide that shows anyone who wants to how to make a Netflix personal trainer device. You’ll need to do some soldering and make a custom PCP, but once the device is complete it will cause any Netflix video you are watching on your smartphone at the gym to pause if you stop moving. You’ll also get an audio prompt from one of your favorite Netflix characters to get moving again.

