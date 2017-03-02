advertisement
The FCC will now let ISPs sell your data

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Federal Communications Commission today gave Comcast, Verizon, and other ISPs permission to sell your data without your consent, Wired reports. The move is a complete 360 from last October when the FCC, under the Obama administration, passed rules that required ISPs to obtain your explicit permission before selling your data. Today the FCC suspended those rules, allowing the wholesale of your data without your permission to go ahead.

