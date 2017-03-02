Amex polishes up its Platinum card, offering Uber credits and more access to special events

The company behind the first premium credit card, introducing the gold card in 1985, rolled out some new features for its metal Platinum card today—offering up to $200 in Uber rides per year, more travel rewards, a new design, and access to exclusive reserved seating and culinary events at top restaurants. By partnering with chefs such as Thomas Keller and José Andrés, Amex is offering its Platinum card owners access to special dining experiences like the Eleven Madison Park summer house in the Hamptons and the Noma pop-up restaurant in Tulum, Mexico.
“What we’ve been able to learn along the way is what our customers want and what they value,” says Janey Whiteside, senior vice president and general manager of Global Charge Products, Benefits & Services at Amex. She notes that 85% of them travel once a year and that Amex saw a record number of Platinum cardholders last year. The annual fee for the improved card is going up, from $450 to $550.