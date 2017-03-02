Amex polishes up its Platinum card, offering Uber credits and more access to special events

The company behind the first premium credit card, introducing the gold card in 1985, rolled out some new features for its metal Platinum card today—offering up to $200 in Uber rides per year, more travel rewards, a new design, and access to exclusive reserved seating and culinary events at top restaurants. By partnering with chefs such as Thomas Keller and José Andrés, Amex is offering its Platinum card owners access to special dining experiences like the Eleven Madison Park summer house in the Hamptons and the Noma pop-up restaurant in Tulum, Mexico.