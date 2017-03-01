Report: Jeff Sessions spoke twice with Russian official, which he didn’t disclose during confirmation hearing

In an explosive story, the Washington Post reports that then-Alabama Senator Sessions spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. But during his confirmation hearing on January 10, Sessions didn’t disclose such discussions when asked by Sen. Al Franken what he would do if he found out that any Trump campaign aides were in talks with Russian officials. “I’m not aware of any of those activities,” Sessions told Franken. “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians.” The revelation prompted Franken and others to demand that Sessions recuse himself from any FBI or Justice Department investigation of Trump-Russia ties.