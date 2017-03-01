Snap Inc. shares will start trading at $17 on NYSE tomorrow morning

This is exciting: Snapchat’s parent company set its initial public offering of stock at $17 a share, which would put its valuation at about $24 billion , Reuters reports . That’s more than double what Twitter was worth for its debut in late 2013.

Following a rather fallow period for tech IPOs, Snap Inc. is one of the most anticipated stock debuts in a long time. The social network—er, sorry, camera company—will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow. Business journalists love new ticker symbols, so get ready to see a lot of articles with NYSE:SNAP embedded into them.



[Photo: Snap]