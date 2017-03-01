Whither the Twitter egg?

Today is a great day for anyone with an aversion to trolls or poultry. Twitter has revealed some new tools for combating harassment, and one of the features lets users filter out tweets from anyone without a profile picture. In other words, if you’re a Twitter user who faces regular abuse from trolls, you can use this option to put a stop to the reign of foulmouthed egg avatars getting all up in your space. The tweets will still be there, but you won’t have to see them in your notifications.
“We’re also introducing new filtering options for your notifications to give you more control over what you see from certain types of accounts, like those without a profile photo, unverified email addresses or phone numbers. Many people requested more filter options for their notifications, and we’re excited to bring these to everyone on Twitter.”
There are other new features, too, including algorithms that help Twitter identify accounts behaving in ways that indicate abuse (such as tweeting multiple unsolicited things at non-followers). It’s all part of Twitter’s big promise to finally get serious about abuse. We’re not sure if any of this will work, but we’re eager to see what else Jack and company can come up with.