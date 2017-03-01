Whither the Twitter egg?

Today is a great day for anyone with an aversion to trolls or poultry. Twitter has revealed some new tools for combating harassment, and one of the features lets users filter out tweets from anyone without a profile picture. In other words, if you’re a Twitter user who faces regular abuse from trolls, you can use this option to put a stop to the reign of foulmouthed egg avatars getting all up in your space. The tweets will still be there, but you won’t have to see them in your notifications.