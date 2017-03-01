Microsoft unveils first third-party mixed-reality headset

While the company would love it if you bought a $3,000 HoloLens, it knows developers and enterprises may want alternatives from other companies. That’s why, last year, it said it was working with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and 3Glasses on third-party headsets that work with PCs powered by the same Windows mixed-reality system that runs HoloLens.

Today, Microsoft unveiled (and, yes, it’s a terrible, though descriptive name) the first of those, the Acer Windows Mixed Reality Development Edition, as well as software development kits. The headset will be available to developers later this month. Microsoft didn’t say how much the device would cost, but because it requires being tethered to a powerful PC, it would likely be far cheaper than a HoloLens, which carries its operating system onboard.