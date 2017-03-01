advertisement
Here’s what an NYC taxi union had to say about that Travis Kalanick video

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, released a statement responding to a video that showed Uber’s Travis Kalanick clash with a driver. Desai says Kalanick wasn’t just being cranky, but that the altercation was “a reflection of the anti-worker philosophy that Travis Kalanick has used to build his entire empire.” 

