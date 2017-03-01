Here’s what an NYC taxi union had to say about that Travis Kalanick video

Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, released a statement responding to a video that showed Uber’s Travis Kalanick clash with a driver. Desai says Kalanick wasn’t just being cranky, but that the altercation was “a reflection of the anti-worker philosophy that Travis Kalanick has used to build his entire empire.”
NYTWA ED Bhairavi Desai statement in response to video of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick berating Uber driver who voices concerns over fare cuts. pic.twitter.com/kgbwByTJLu
— NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) March 1, 2017