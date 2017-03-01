Google is done with its fancy Pixel laptops for now

After a couple of tries at making high-end Chromebooks, Google is putting its Pixel laptop line on hold. Hardware VP Rick Osterloh told reporters at Mobile World Congress that the company has stopped producing the current Pixel laptop, and has no plans to make another (though he later hedged by saying the company has nothing to announce right now).
Google still sells the Pixel C, an Android tablet with an attachable keyboard dock. But given Chromebooks’ newfound support for Android apps, the door seems open to a Chrome OS device in the laptop-tablet hybrid spectrum at some point. In the meantime, other PC makers seem eager to fill the void.