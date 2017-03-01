Trump’s Congress speech: more tweets, lower ratings

Given President Trump’s obsession with crowd size, he has reasons to be both encouraged and discouraged by some new data related to last night’s speech, when he addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time. According to Twitter, the speech was the most tweeted joint session or State of the Union speech in history. The event topped out at 3 million tweets, compared to Obama’s SOTU from last year, which hit 2.6 million tweets.
With 3M Tweets, tonight’s @POTUS speech was the most Tweeted #SOTU or #JointSession address ever, surpassing previous record of 2.6M pic.twitter.com/HVSA3uh8Xr
— Twitter Government (@gov) March 1, 2017
Now for the bad news: Early Nielsen ratings suggest the event drew a smaller TV audience that Barack Obama’s first joint session speech in 2009. According to Variety’s Oriana Schwindt, Trump’s speech drew a 27.8 household rating, 17% lower than Obama’s speech, which drew an overnight household rating of 33.4 eight years ago.