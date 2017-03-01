Siri is a little confused about Mother’s Day this year

Don’t panic, Americans. You didn’t forget Mother’s Day. But if you ask Siri for a reminder, you may be led astray. Thanks to an apparent glitch, some Apple iPhone users are reporting that Siri is giving them the wrong date for Mother’s Day. Some are being told it was Sunday, February 12, while others are being told it’s Sunday, February 11, 2018. In reality, it’s Sunday, May 14—in the United States, anyway. For the record, February 12 was Mother’s Day in Norway.