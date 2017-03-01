advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Snapchat built a drone so you could take selfies from the sky

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

With just one day to go until Snap’s IPO, the New York Times reports that the company has built a drone that “could help Snap’s users take overhead videos and photographs, and then feed that visual data to the company.” However, it’s unknown if the drone will ever be released as a consumer hardware product–a la Snap’s Spectacles–or if it will amount to nothing more than an R&D experiment.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life