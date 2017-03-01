Facebook brings its real-time suicide prevention tools to Messenger and Live

The tools will allow anyone to report a message or live stream that contain talk of suicide, reports TechCrunch . The suicidal individual will then receive real-time support through a set of suicide prevention AI-based resources including the option for them to quickly reach out to a friend for help, contacting a helpline, or seeing tips about how to work through difficult times.

“The AI is actually more accurate than the reports that we get from people that are flagged as suicide and self injury. The people who have posted that content [that AI reports] are more likely to be sent resources of support versus people reporting to us,” Facebook product manager Vanessa Callison-Burchold told BuzzFeed News.

Though suicide on Live and Messenger is rare, in January a 14-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man killed themselves in separate incidents while streaming on Facebook Live, reports USAToday.



[Image: Facebook]