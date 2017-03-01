Here’s why Keds is aggressively expanding in Asia

Keds, the women’s sneaker brand born and bred in the U.S., recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. But as it heads into its next century, it’s setting its sights on Asia.

While in the U.S. many fashion brands are nixing their brick-and-mortar stores, Keds is focusing on opening 50 stand-alone stores throughout the region, including Korea, Japan, and China. They’ve even hired Korean pop star Krystal—the Taylor Swift of Asia—to be the face of the brand. “We’re experimenting with a mix of online retail, physical stores, and events, and we’ll bring all of our insights back to the U.S.,” says Emily Culp, Keds’ CMO, who has been spearheading this expansion.