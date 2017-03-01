Travis Kalanick pens “profound” apology to Uber driver who complained about drop in pay

Following a leaked video showing the Uber CEO dismissing an Uber Black driver’s complaints about Uber slashing the rate per mile paid by the company in a heated argument (via TechCrunch), Kalanick has posted an apology to the driver on the company’s website:
By now I’m sure you’ve seen the video where I treated an Uber driver disrespectfully. To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement. My job as your leader is to lead . . . and that starts with behaving in a way that makes us all proud. That is not what I did, and it cannot be explained away.
It’s clear this video is a reflection of me—and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.
I want to profoundly apologize to Fawzi, as well as the driver and rider community, and to the Uber team.
—Travis