Here’s an interesting thing you can get for $60 million 

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

For starters, you can buy a full-floor condo on Central Park South, which would be nice. 

Or if you’re in the book publishing business, you can get your hands on the global rights to the forthcoming memoirs by Barack and Michelle Obama. According to the Financial Times, an Obama book deal has sparked a bidding war among major publishers, and the going bid is $60 million—a record for presidential memoirs. Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, and Simon & Schuster are said to be among the publishers that have expressed interest, FT reports. Read the full story here
Update: Penguin is the winning bidder.

