What if a Trump-connected lobbyist is the one who gets Uber to treat its drivers fairly? 

Silicon Valley liberals’ and labor activists’ heads might explode, but it’s a (slightly) plausible scenario. The lobbying firm that helped Donald Trump announce his campaign in 2015 just signed a new client, Taxi Fleet Management, which is battling Uber in Washington, D.C., reports Politico Influence. Gotham Government Relations & Communications’ founding partner, Brad Gerstman, says he wants to lobby the Labor Department “to look into whether Uber drivers should be classified as employees rather than contractors,” among other issues, reports PI.