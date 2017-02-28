The thing about police body cams? They only work if you turn them on

Taser’s body camera division has created a new sensor for police gun holsters that can detect when a gun is drawn and automatically activate all nearby cameras. The sensor, Signal Sidearm, is part of a suite of products aimed at reducing the possibility that officers will fail to—or forget to—switch on their cameras during encounters with the public. It happens more than it should: Last year in Chicago, for instance, an officer apparently forgot to turn on his camera before shooting and killing an unarmed 18-year-old named Paul O’Neal. Read my story about Taser’s new efforts to address this problem here.