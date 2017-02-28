advertisement
An Amazon Web Services outage is causing major internet havoc

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

So, there are a lot of problems on the internet right now—especially on the East Coast. The issue appears to be related to an outage at Amazon Web Services, the company’s sizable cloud-computing business, which hosts vast swaths of cyberspace. Amazon said on its status page that it’s working on the problem. It avoided the word “outage,” instead attributing the issue to “high error rates.” Whatever you call it, it’s a huge pain and we want it to end.

Here’s Amazon’s full statement: 

“We’ve identified the issue as high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is also impacting applications and services dependent on S3. We are actively working on remediating the issue.”

