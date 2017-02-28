An Amazon Web Services outage is causing major internet havoc

So, there are a lot of problems on the internet right now—especially on the East Coast. The issue appears to be related to an outage at Amazon Web Services, the company’s sizable cloud-computing business, which hosts vast swaths of cyberspace. Amazon said on its status page that it’s working on the problem. It avoided the word “outage,” instead attributing the issue to “high error rates.” Whatever you call it, it’s a huge pain and we want it to end.