Tim Cook just spoke to Apple shareholders about politics, jobs, and more—here are the highlights

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke to shareholders today during a meeting at Apple’s Cupertino campus. He hit on a number of topics ranging from politics and U.S. job creation to upcoming Apple products. Here are a few of the highlights from those who were there.

Apple looked at a way to pay dividend that would reward long-term shareholders, but couldn’t figure out how to do it, says @tim_cook. $AAPL

"We don’t like politics," @Apple‘s @Tim_Cook says. [But] "we do know that playing a role in policy discussions is good. And very important"

Tim Cook to shareholder asking about concerns in "pro" community: "The pro area is v,v important to us… You’ll see us do more in pro area"

Apple’s energy use is 93 percent from renewable sources, says @tim_cook. $AAPL

"We love this country, and we’ll continue to look for ways to expand and help in any way that we can," @Apple CEO @Tim_Cook says

