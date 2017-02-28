Here’s what SCOTUS had to say about a registered sex offender’s right to be on Facebook and Twitter

The Supreme Court yesterday weighed in on a closely watched legal case regarding a North Carolina law that bans registered sex offenders from using Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks used by minors. So far, it looks like the court is leaning toward striking down the law on First Amendment grounds. The idea is that social media has become so vital for discourse that broadly denying access to it infringes on basic constitutional rights. Justice Elena Kagan made especially persuasive points, noting that the president and every member of Congress use Twitter.