That’s because the Canadian startup probably never reached a $1 billion valuation. Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reports that Hootsuite was worth between $700 million and $750 million in 2014 when it raised $60 million at a reported $1 billion valuation. The social media management platform, located in Vancouver, was thought to be one of Canada’s few unicorns. Turns out it’s still an owl, which is fine. Owls are pretty cool too. Read the full story here.