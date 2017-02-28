advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Trump’s new FCC chairman pledges to roll back net neutrality

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

FCC chair Ajit Pai spoke at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today defending his intention to scrap net neutrality, reports TechCrunch. In short, Pai said that new technologies like 5G will “transform the wireless world,” but only if broadband providers were incentivized to build 5G infrastructure—to which net neutrality acts as a roadblock, Pai says.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life