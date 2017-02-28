advertisement
YouTube viewers now watch more than 1 billion hours of video a day

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The milestone is a 10-fold increase over the number of hours people viewed on the site in 2012, reports the Wall Street Journal. The massive increase is being driven by Google’s use of artificial intelligence to recommend what videos to watch next. Sixty-five years’ worth of video are now uploaded to YouTube every single day.

