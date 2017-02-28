advertisement
Walmart’s app will now let pharmacy customers skip to the front of the line

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Those using the new app will automatically be put in an “express lane” when they arrive at the Walmart store, allowing them to bypass others who are waiting for pharmacy refills, reports TechCrunch. The move is being done to facilitate faster real-world transactions in brick-and-mortar stores to make in-store shopping as quick as shopping online.

