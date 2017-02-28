advertisement
Snap expects investors to hold its stock for a year

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company disclosed that it expects up to a quarter of its investors who buy shares in its IPO to honor a one-year lock-up period, Reuters reports. The disclosure is a sign that Snap is confident its IPO will be a success, with many expecting it to be the biggest U.S. IPO since Facebook went public.

