Uber’s SVP of engineering departs after former sexual harassment accusations emerge

Uber’s engineering head, Amit Singhal, is leaving the company after it was discovered that he left Google last year following sexual harassment accusations , according to Recode . Singhal started at Uber in January.

The departure comes as stories of a toxic workplace culture at Uber are spilling out of the company’s walls. Earlier this month, a former Uber employee published a detailed account of her own experience with sexual harassment at Uber and its failure to take appropriate action. Since then, several reports have been published on Uber’s systemic issues with sexual harassment and grueling work conditions. Read more here.