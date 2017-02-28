Oscar tweets were way down this year, but at least that “La La Land” thing helped

If you found yourself tuning out of social media during the Oscars telecast on Sunday, you weren’t alone. New data from Twitter shows engagement for Hollywood’s biggest night was down significantly this year compared to 2016—although things picked during the final moments, when La La Land was erroneously named Best Picture. Twitter said there were more than 14.7 million tweets about the Oscars sent between 5:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. ET, and 1 million of those came during those last mind-blowing 10 minutes. That’s down more than 38% from last year, when 24.2 million tweets were sent. In all, Sunday’s event garnered 3.2 billion impressions, compared to 3.9 billion the year before.