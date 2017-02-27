Mozilla buys Pocket for more informed web browsing

Firefox maker Mozilla is hoping to bring some context to the web by acquiring the popular read-it-later app Pocket for an undisclosed sum. Pocket lets users save web links into a clutter-free reading app, and last year started serving up recommendations based on what other people are reading. Roughly 10 million people use Pocket every month, and so far the startup has saved more than 3 billion links.

It sounds like those services will remain intact under Mozilla, which already integrates Pocket into its Firefox web browser. The long-term plan is to use Pocket’s recommendations as fuel for a “context graph” that provides relevant information as you browse. As I wrote last October, the real value of Pocket is its ability to separate useful stories from clickbait. That knowledge is what Mozilla hopes to tap into.