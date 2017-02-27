U.K. cab drivers are miffed over a new English exam requirement

Drivers in London are frustrated over a new required test that has them answering questions about the Northern Lights, reading difficult phrases, and mocking up written essays. The two-hour, $250 test was first announced in October of last year. Transportation for London general manager for taxi and private hire, Helen Chapman, has been quoted as saying: “It is essential for public safety that all licensed drivers can communicate in English at an appropriate level.” But the new test could mean that people who have been driving cabs for over a decade will lose their taxi license.