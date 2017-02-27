See that? Even Google and Comcast can play nice

There may be hope for humanity yet. Tech giant Google and cable giant Comcast have not always been the best of friends, but it looks like they’re willing to put their differences aside once in a while for the greater good. The companies said today that they will launch a YouTube app on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform later this year, giving X1 users more seamless access to YouTube videos.
Comcast and Google have been at odds on a number of issues, including the FCC’s ill-fated plan to force cable companies to open up their set-top boxes. Google had wanted to make its own boxes for cable TV content. Still, the X1 has proven a popular platform, and even Comcast’s biggest nemeses don’t want to miss out. Netflix, another Comcast foe, was added to the platform in November of last year.
[Photo: Flickr user Andrew Perry]