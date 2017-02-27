The Minecraft craze is not slowing down at all

Minecraft ‘s popularity is still soaring nearly seven years after its initial alpha release, with 122 million copies sold across phones, tablets, computers, and game consoles. That’s up from 106 million copies in June 2016 , the last time Microsoft shared sales statistics. The number of people who play Minecraft every month has grown even faster, from 40 million last June to 55 million now .

Microsoft acquired Minecraft developer Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014, and since then the companies have been working to bring the mobile and console versions in line with the PC version, which sells fewer copies but has more features. Much of that work was completed over the last year, perhaps explaining why the build-and-survive sandbox game has more active players than ever.